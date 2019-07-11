Coach Unveils Holiday Campaign Starring Kate Moss and Megan Thee Stallion

Spooky season has officially passed and the festive spirit is upon us. This year we’re right on track to get everything we ever dreamed of and more, starting with Megan Thee Stallion riding a displaced merry-go-round horse in her first ever fashion campaign, and ending with Kate Moss blowing glitter from a spinning ottoman.

All gifts, great and small, at the behest of Juergen Teller and Coach’s holiday campaign ‘Wonder For All’. The image campaign and accompanying film star the label’s brand new Horse and Carriage collection, alongside a whole host of A-list party guests.

