Coach Unveil 'Dream It Real' Campaign For Fall-Winter 19

It’s 36° in London and we’re struggling to concentrate. Is it because of the unseemly heat and stickiness? Or is it because the man of our dreams is starring in the new Coach campaign? Big screen (and probably real life) superhero Michael B. Jordan, A.K.A. the Global Brand Ambassador for Coach Menswear, has been snapped by fashion's favourite campaign photographer Juergen Teller for fall-winter in New York. Perched on the Brooklyn Bridge in an unseasonable shearling jacket (take it off MBJ!), the actor sports two variations of the new Rivington Bike bag and his signature pout. Meanwhile, Liu Wen, the newly crowned face of Coach Womenswear, graces a flower and folliage heavy rooftop on the Lower East Side not only with her presence, but also her Coach Troupe and Tabby bags. 'Dream It Real' is a unique and insigntful celebration of New York, with a star studded cast including Yara Shahidi, Jemima Kirke, Kiko Mizubara, Miles Heizer and Lolo Zouaj, each spotlighting a hero bag from the collection at instantly recognisable spots throughout the city.

Coinciding with the print campaign, Todd Tourso, of Beyoncé-Lemonade fame, has created a series of digital anthem films starring each of the campaign cast members. The series of vignettes kicks off with the hero film below, complete with poetic narration from Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi.

