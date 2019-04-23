Coach Takes The Airwaves With 'Dream It Real' Podcast

Last year saw the launch of Dream It Real, a philanthropic initiative from Coach, aimed at supporting the next generation to achieve their dreams. Today the American fashion house has announced a new podcast of the same name, the weekly Dream It Real podcast, hosted by writer, editor and named 2016 Forbes’ “30 Under 30”, Heben Nigatu. The podcast will feature interviews with celebrity guests, thought leaders and inspiring young people discussing their dreams for the future.

“I am excited to launch the Dream It Real podcast, a thought-provoking and inspiring series of unfiltered conversations,” said Carlos Becil, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Coach. “Our goal is to continue our commitment to empowering young people, and to provide a platform where they can simply be themselves and find the confidence they need to create the world they envision.”

Kicking off the season with Global Brand Ambassador Selena Gomez, the pilot tackles the issue of authenticity, with Gomez discussing everything from teenage insecurities to her thoughts on social media.

The second episode, launching on May 1st, stars Global Brand Ambassador and the face of Coach Menswear, Michael B. Jordan. The actor/producer is tasked with the subject of courage, discussing overcoming insecurities in Hollywood, inclusion and his dream to one day open a school.

Stay tuned for appearances by actress Maisie Williams, songwriter Ben Platt and Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers and weekly stories of inspiring young people.

