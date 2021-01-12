Coach Introduces The Ski Collection

Coach introduces a bright and nostalgic ski collection for AW21. Set against a bright blue sky and clean white, snow covered ground, the collection is bold and colourful, celebrating the heyday of American sports and athleisure.

Consisting of vibrantly patterned knitwear and vintage-inspired accessories with monograms and embellished with badges, the collection is inspired by vintage finds sourced from Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.

A fun, sunny campaign, lensed by Zackery Michael, stars actress Brittany O’Grady, influencer Wisdom Kaye and models Tiffany Guo and Mia Gregan all enjoying the nostalgic American pastime.

“Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibility of tomorrow,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage with the bold, colourful language of American sportswear.”

In celebration of the collection, Coach is also introducing the “Snow City” digital game. Players will be able to race through snowy New York City as a Coach Holiday animal, collecting “love” that they can share with friends. The game is inspired by “Give A Little Love,” Coach’s message for the holiday season, a note from the brand tells us.

