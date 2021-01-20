Coach and Disney Release Covetable Capsule Illustrated By Keith Haring

Cole Sprouse makes a return to Disney, but not in the way you’re thinking. One of the starring fresh faces in the latest Coach capsule campaign, he models alongside Kaia Gerber, Xiao Wen Ju, Koki and Myles O’Neal. The American heritage brand’s Disney capsule campaign honours the New York scene of the eighties and the work of Keith Haring.

A fashion favourite for decades, the capsule features artwork by the late-great Keith Haring. Designed back in the eighties, Haring’s graphic, pop-art illustrations are printed throughout the collection on apparel such as jumpers, hoodies and even a bold shearling jacket.

“Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, “I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring.”

The real shining stars of the collection are the Mickey Mouse-eared mini bags in an array shades and prints. Cute and whimsical, the pieces are sure to become collectables. Inviting audiences and shoppers to experience the collection up close and person despite pandemic restrictions, Coach has launched the Disney Mickey Mouse x Coach Exploratorium, an interactive digital touchpoint that gives exclusive access to the history of Haring’s relationship with Disney, featuring BTS campaign video and access to shop the capsule.

“Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators whoever they may be,” says Vevers, “without social boundaries. As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring, so this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat.”

