Clarks Originals x Wu Wear for exclusive Wallabees drop

It’s twenty-five years since the release of Wu-Tang Clan’s historic debut album changed the face of East Coast hip-hop forever. To celebrate the brand are releasing a limited edition capsule collection with Clarks Originals.

The Wallabee, famously worn and customized by none other than Wu-Tang member and shoe dying aficionado Ghostface Killah has been rebranded for the launch in three magnetic colourways: black, maple and yellow.

The moccasin boot, still in it’s original suede with a crepe sole, will be relaunched with a new Wu Wear logo on the tag and heel. “9 November 1993”, the release date of Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers) is also embossed on the inner side.

