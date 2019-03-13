Clarks Originals Launch SS19 Campaign & New ‘Seven’ Shoe

Clarks Originals has enlisted a catalogue of young creatives to front their latest campaign. Pro-skater Lucien Clarke, musician Tom Grennan and photographer and stylist Erika Bowes all star in the brand’s SS19 campaign entitled ‘The World Needs Originals.’

Shot by Vicky Grout, a household name known for documenting the London grime scheme and artists such as Stormzy, Skepta and AJ Tracey, the campaign captures British youth culture and London talent as the forefront of the creative industry.

In each shots the aforementioned artists are all snapped sporting the Wallabees and Weaver with the introduction of the newest addition to the Clarks Originals ‘Icons’ range, the Seven.

The brand new silhouette aims for a ‘barefoot feel’ for comfort, featuring a 70% recycled rubber sole and a cork foot-bed. The moccasin is comprised of seven pieces of fabric, while using minimal glue and stitching, giving the shoe its namesake.

Available at clarks.co.uk

---

