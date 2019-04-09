Clarks Originals Launch Capsule With Carhartt WIP

Carhartt WIP and Clarks Originals are drawing on staples of nineties street and skate culture for a limited edition capsule collection.

The capsule consists of two new iterations of the iconic Clarks Originals Wallabee. An institution itself, the suede moccasin boot has maintained legendary subculture status since the early nineties. The shoe becoming a prolific staple of the hip-hop scene following its famous adoption by the Wu-Tang Clan. Favoured by Ghostface KIllah in particular, who would go on to release a compilation of b-sides and remixes titled 'The Wallabee Champ'.

Two new seasonal colourways draw upon the heritage of Carharrt WIP and its longstanding place at the forefront of workwear fashion and 90s skate culture. The ‘Brown Combi’ references ‘Hamilton Brown Canvas’, a colourway synonymous with archival pieces from the WIP back-catalogue, and ‘Olive Camp’ pays tribute to the brand’s military stylistic codes.

Available from September 5th at Carhartt WIP and select Clarks Originals stores.

Visit carhartt-wip.com and clarks.co.uk

