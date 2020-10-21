CHAOS and Uniqlo Want #REALTALK WIth New Collaboration

Normalise telling people to get lost. That's our takeaway from this year, 2020 has crossed too many boundaries and we're over it. Sensing our collective frustration, the team over at Chaos, the London based lifestyle and accessories label, have teamed up with Uniqlo for a collection that verbalises what you can't quite bring yourself to say.

Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall, the masterminds behind Chaos' bold, unapologetic designs, have utilised Uniqlo's simple, covetable basics and unisex designs for a series of bold, colourful slogan pieces in the spirit of #REALTALK and saying what's really on your mind.

The campaign, shot by Dexter Navy, spotlights the vintage inspired designs, stamped with retro typography, inviting wearers and observers to be honest and expressive with fun, direct slogans like 'Hell No', 'Unavailable' and 'Can't Talk'. Finally, it's time to let your clothing do the talking for you.

The CHAOS x Uniqlo #REALTALK collection is available now, visit uniqlo.com

