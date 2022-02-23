cent.ldn’s JVC RC M90 Boombox Candle

The minds behind the Girl Gang NFT candle (https://www.clashmusic.com/fashion/centldn-and-girl-gang-launch-nft-candle) that launched last year have also created another bespoke collectable candle - in the shape of the VC RC M90 Boombox. Inspired by the likes of LL Cool J, who featured the box on his 1985 album cover and the Beastie Boys, who used the boombox in a number of their photoshoots - cent.ldn is celebrating the history of “The King” of boomboxes.

With sustainability and craftsmanship always at the heart of cent.ldn, the candle has been made from 1.9kg of 100% soy wax, which is eco-friendly, biodegradable and vegan. Each boombox candle is highly detailed as a piece of luxury decor, hand poured and designed to burn for over 100 hours, with a carefully selected wick that is made specifically to tunnel burn.

The cent.ldn JVC RC M90 Boombox Candle is available from centldn.com and retails for £179.