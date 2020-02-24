Celine Unveils Menswear SS20 Campaign

Hedi Slimane has unveiled the new Celine menswear campaign for spring-summer 2020. Gradually released as a series of images on the brand’s Instagram, the latest iteration of the Celine Portrait of a Performer series spotlights Ryan and Rube of the Scarletts and Tommy of Gingerella. Always keen to champion youth subculture and emerging music talent, Slimane captured the artists in London, sporting the newest menswear and womenswear spring-summer 2020 collections from the Parisian fashion house.

Alongside the artists and sartorial offerings, the campaign showcases a new supersize earring capsule from the brand. Animal inspired costume jewellery from the French designer sees the Menagerie Wolf Earring, Menagerie Cat Earring, Menagerie Parrot Earring, Geometric Chandelier and the Chandelier Pendeloque taking centre stage.

