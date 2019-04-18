Celine Opens Concept Menswear Store In London

Since his announcement as Creative Director at Celine, Hedi Slimane has been a pillar of change for the Parisian house, be it runways, campaigns or accent placements.

Perhaps his boldest move yet is a transformation in the way we shop Celine. Slimane has opened a series of architectural concept stores worldwide, featuring his own furniture designs alongside Grand Antique and Travertine marble flooring and fixtures. Kicking off 2019 with the New York flagship on Madison Avenue this February, today sees the launch a new shopping experience in London's Mayfair.

Situated at 164 New Bond Street, the 145 square metre store is spread over two floors, and is a continuation of the Celine Art Project, for which each flagship is based around individually commissioned artwork.

For the London store, New York based artist Eli Ping's Post takes centre stage. “Made by cutting a segment from a steel I-beam, then rotating and inserting the cut segment between the two remaining pieces", a representative for the brand tells us. "From the eye level up, the mass of the beam sits atop a narrow plane of material, revealing a window in the planes of steel absented by the cut. The resulting form evokes statue, totem, and an interruption in a basic structure of architecture and language.”

