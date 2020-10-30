CASETiFY x Netflix Launch Stranger Things Collaboration

The CASETiFY collective have teamed up with the good folks at Netfllix for the first time, creating a special edition collection inspirted by hit series and Clash favourite Stranger Things.

Launching on Stranger Things Day (Nov. 6th) - the anniversary of lil' Will Byers disapperance.

Travelling back to Hawkins, Indiana circa 1983, the collection gives fans another chance to join Eleven and the crew on their upside down zany adventures.

Designs include iconic elements from the show like Hawkins Lab hazard signs, Will's Mind Flayer sketch, Eleven's favourite frozen snacks, and more.

To raise the benchmarks even higher, CASETiFY is also introducing some all-new products exclusive to this collab, including a glow-in-the-dark liquid "HAZARD" case, a silicon waffle case featuring the tagline, Friends Don't Lie, and a customisable case with upside down text inpspired by the title sequence.

The waitlist is now open, ahead of the drop at midnight 12:00am EST on November 6th.

Secure your case here .

