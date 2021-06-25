CASETiFY x Basquiat

In celebration of the brand's 10 year anniversary, CASETiFY's is looking to American neo-expressionist artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat for their latest collaborative capsule collection. Offering a new generation the chance to exerperience Basquiat in an entirely unique way, the collection features five iterations of each of the high quality, "drop-proof" tech accessories as part of its Co-Lab program, spotlighting a series of artist and creatives around the world.

The most iconic works by one of the 20th century's most influential artists have been crafted onto premium pieces from the world renowned tech accessories brand. Compatible with iPhones, AirPods, wireless chargers, MacBooks and Apple Watches, the Basquiat x CASETiFY collection features a range of art from the legendary New York artist, including "Self Portrait", "In Italian", "Untitled (Thor)", "Hollywood Africans", and the album cover for "Beat Bop".

"Our hope is that this collection inspires a new generation of creatives to celebrate freedom of expression in both art and everyday life" said CASETiFY CEO and Co-Founder, Wes Ng.

Launching specially for this collaboration, an all new case type features Basquiat's iconic "Skull" printed on CASETiFY's first ever Canvas Material Case, and a new metallic gold coloured case, designed to spotlight his famous "Dextrose, 1982" motif. The brand's signature customisable option is available for a new Biodegradable 2.0 leather phone case featuring Basquiat's iconic "Pez Dispenser" piece and two matching Basquiat designed power banks.

Available from June 29th at CASETiFY.com/Basquiat, where you can also sign up for priority access to the collection.