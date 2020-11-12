CASETiFY x Alice + Olivia Tech Accessories Capsule Launches

The silicon enfatuation and love affair with CASETIFY continues unabated in our office, CLASH office mobile phones have never felt quite as snug as a bug in a rug.

Back at it for the holiday season, the good folks at CASETiFY have joined forces with New York-based contemporary fashion house, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet, for a collaboration of effortlessly chic tech accessories.

Best known for their playful use of colour and whimsical designs, the alice + olivia x CASETiFY collection features eye-popping vibrant graphics and prints. Including the signature StaceFace motif, inspired by Stacey Bendet herself.

You can get your gloved mitts on the latest tech capsule of luxury vegan leather cases including the inimatable CASETiFY best-selling impact and new crossbody cases today.

The roll-out also includes a sleigh full of additional accessories to match including: iPad cases, Macbook covers, wireless chargers, phone rings, and UV Sanitisers now ahead of the Christmas break.

The collection is shipping globally now and available from their website here .

Now, back to our day dreaming on what a CLASH x CASETiFY collaboration could look like. In any phone drop situation, CASETiFY have you covered!

