Carne Bollente: SS19 Is NSFW

Carne Bollente, the independent, provocative, French fashion label, and its founders Hijiri Endo, Theodore Famery and Agoston Palinko, have been championing sex-positivity since the brand’s conception in 2014. Spreading like wildfire through social media, you’ve likely seen the erotically embroidered, and otherwise unassuming streetwear clothing on Instagram.

The brand’s SS19 collection, ‘Welcum to Italy’ launched this month, continuing to play with a fun and free attitude towards sex and relationships, (Carne Bollente directly translates as ‘boiled meat’). The most recent collection includes pieces such as ‘Everyone I did last summer’, ‘Phallus in Achilles’, and ‘Hot summer sunset cumday’.

Bringing to mind ‘The Joy of Sex, the 1972 illustrated sex manual by British author Alex Comfort, which also served as inspiration for Christopher Kane’s FW18 collection last year, the risqué brand is committed to exploring “sex without limitations” and to “penetrate the international fashion market with skill and finesse.”

Boasting impressive, and well-deserved stockists such as Good Hood, Opening Ceremony and SSENSE, Carne Bollente is showing no signs of slowing down.

The SS19 collection is available now at carnebollente.com

