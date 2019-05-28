Carhartt WIP Travels To Tunisia For SS19

It’s campaign season and being bombarded with images of sunnier pastures has us itching to leave London for a month or so. The latest brand that has us glued to Sky Scanner is Carhartt WIP, who enlisted the talents of Middle Eastern photography duo Chndy and Chebmoha to shoot their SS19 campaign.

Celebrated for their honest, idiosyncratic vision of an often misinterpreted Middle East, the pair were given free reign over a trip to Tunisia to display Carhartt’s latest offerings in tailored streetwear.

A three-week adventure spent mixing with the locals, exploring the northern town of Sidi Bou Said, Downtown Tunis, and Cape Angela, one of the northernmost points in Africa, served as inspiration for the campaign. Shot entirely outside and set against the iconic brutalist Hotel du Lac, the campaign displays workwear pieces in tonal colours and camo print.

