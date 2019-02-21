Carhartt WIP & Converse Collaboration Stands Up to Any Weather

Carhartt WIP and Converse have teamed up once again to show us that the uniform trend is still running rampant, the latest collaboration from the two American cult brands proves that hi-vis workwear isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A new take on the Chuck 70s silhouette comes in two monochromatic, weather resistant styles, each of the black and white colourways draws inspiration from utilitarian hi-vis clothing, with rubber print detailing and 3M reflective tape elements.

The brands have gone as far to use genuine GORE-TEX® technology and have given them a waterproof membrane to ensure that these shoes stand up to anything you might throw at them.

Available at carhartt-wip.com

