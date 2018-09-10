Carhartt WIP collaborates with Boot Boyz and Trojan Records

The legendary Trojan Records is turning 50. And what better way to celebrate such a milestone than with a limited edition capsule collection.

The London-based reggae label have enlisted the expertise of Chicago Art-collective Boot Boyz and Michigan founded street-wear favourites Carhartt WIP. Both brands were given free rein with Trojan Records’ archive, resulting in a series of t-shirts and accessories marrying Carhartt’s signature workwear inspired aesthetic, with Boot Boyz graphic style, to create a range plastered in bold music themed slogans and illustrations.

Alongside the limited edition capsule, DJ and producer Scott Monteith have created a two-hour mix of reggae, dub, ska and clash-culture straight from the Trojan Records archives.

Listen to the mix at Carhartt-WIP.com

The collection is available at carhartt-wip.com

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine