Carhartt WIP Celebrates Heritage Workwear For SS20

Carhartt WIP, the younger cooler, street savvy sister label of the iconic workwear brand, has released the lookbook for their spring-summer 2020 collection.

Rather than pivoting into unchartered territory for the new decade, the American Streetwear giant is countering the fashion industry’s penchant for fickleness with a celebration of classics from their archive. By reworking and updating pieces with subtle detailing, new colourways and fabrication, Carhartt WIP has landed in 2020 with a highly curated, ‘90s inspired collection that feels timeless and modern at the same time.

The collection of classically utilitarian pieces, such as the single knee pant and the Detroit jacket, are remade in robust cotton canvas, and updated and accented with contrast stitching. Sportswear motifs are

Work-informed silhouettes are complemented by sportswear elements in velour tracksuits and mountaineering-inspired outerwear, vests and shorts.

A ‘90s inspired campaign shot by Parisian photographer Thibaut Grevet is a continuation of the celebratory dive into the brand’s history, calling upon a cast of young creatives from the extended Carhartt WIP family: a mix of curators, musicians and DJs, including Courtesy, Oko, Tabitha Thorlu-Bangura and Vic Crezée

Visit carhartt-wip.com

