Carhartt WIP And Oi Polloi Drop Chase Sweatshirt

I am a fantastic driver. My parents forced me behind the wheel at the tender age of seventeen and two years, four one test, and several fights with familial instructors later, I became road legal. I don’t tend to drive much though, trying to be eco-friendly and living in a metropolitan city have rendered solo-road-trips unethical, and halted any dreams I might have had of NASCAR and Formula 1 fame.

Coming to the realisation that cars are better admired than driven, I’ll be taking notes from the latest Carhartt WIP x Oi Polloi campaign. Honouring Carhartt WIP's roots in Detroit, the automobile capital of the US, the Manchester-via-London retailers took their American friends to their local tuning garage, Awesome DTI, to pose models by amped up Golfs and vintage 80s rally cars. The collaborative Chase Sweatshirt has been branded with Carhartt WIP’s unmistakeable logo and Oi Polloi’s signature technicolour palette and is available in bottle green, soft aloe, white and soft lavender.

Avaialble at oipolloi.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.