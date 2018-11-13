Carhartt WIP and Converse Release Exclusive Styles for FW18

Frequent collaborators Carhartt WIP and Converse have teamed up once again to release two modern variations of the iconic Chuck 70.

In crisp white, the aptly named ‘Chalk’, is a nod to Carhartt’s recent ‘Icons Revisited’ collection. The shoe gives a work-wear twist to modern dressing, featuring a clean white base and fine black detailing.

The Carhartt Milner shirt serves as the inspiration for the soft suede version. The ‘Milner’ shoe stays within a soft autumnal palette of mulberry and navy with actute gold details.

Available exclusively at Carhartt WIP stores and at carhartt-wip.com

