Calvin Klein introduces the latest chapter of #mycalvins

Calvin Klein is demonstrating the mastery of minimalism with their latest #mycalvins campaign. A diverse and star studded cast of international creatives and artists was unveiled this week; with the likes of Blackpink’s Jennie, Damson Idris, Dominic Fike, singer/songwriter Deb Never, Moses Sumney, Kaia Gerber and Francesca Scorsese lounging in select pieces from the new collection.

The collection focuses on elevated, modern essentials while focusing on comfort, clean lines and streamlined silhouettes. Soft underwear is once again made from the brand's signature stretchy Modern Cotton with the original Calvin Klein logo throughout the collecton.

The New York brand brings back their classic ‘90s straight leg jean this season, an iconic archival style made today from an organic denim that uses less water in the dyeing process, alongside hoodies, tees and more denim styles including a cropped jacket. Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection celebrates the heritage of the brand with understated minimalism at its core.

