Byredo Restocks Space Rage Collaboration With Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Byredo are releasing a restock of their limited edition Space Rage collaboration. Debuting at the end of last year, the collection, a space-scented candle and an eau de parfum, sold out in a record three hours.

The collaboration between Byredo and the rapper and producer turned fashion designer seemingly has been in the works for a while. “We met a couple of years ago”, said Gorham of last year, “from a friendship came the idea of a project. A collaboration in the truest sense.”

The Space Rage fragrance apparently smells “literally like space” with top notes of “cosmic dust and antimatter particles”, a heart of “ and a base of “atmospheric vapour and dark nebulae”, but you’ll have to be quick to find out for sure. The capsule is one of Byredo’s most creative and fun launches, following suit behind the Isamaya Ffrench makeup launch year and is expected to sell out as quickly as the first drop.

Available now at byredo.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine