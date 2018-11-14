Burberry Unveils New Christmas Campaign

Kicking off the holiday season just in time for the much-anticipated cold snap, Burberry has released their new star-studded Christmas campaign for 2018, the first under new Creative Director Riccardo Tisci.

The campaign film, entitled ‘Close Your Eyes and Think of Christmas’ is shot and directed by British photographer Juno Calypso, and features Kristen Scott Thomas, M.I.A., Matt Smith, Naomi Campbell and her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Calypso explores the essence of a classic British Christmas through her film with train delays and festive feats throughout.

Most exciting of all, Naomi Campbell and her mother are shot head to toe in an exclusive preview of the new Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collaboration.

The 16 piece punk inspired capsule will launch in stores and online on 6th December.

For more information visit burberry.com

