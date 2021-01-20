Burberry Celebrates Chinese New Year With A New Film And Exclusive Capsule

British fashion house Burberry has released a special film dedicated to the Chiense New Year. Coinciding with the launch of an exclusive, limited edition capsule honouring the Year of the Ox and the beginning of Spring.

Debuting a new rendition of the Thomas Burberry check monogram, the capsule centres on sporty-casual influences, from trench coats preppy miniskirts to baseball caps and oversized cardigans and sweatshirts.

Directed by Derek Tsang, the campaign film titled ‘A New Awakening’ follows Burberry brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Song Wellong through nature on a journey of discovery an renewal.

“I have always found inspiration in nature and its energy” says Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci. “This film really represents our connection as humans to the outside world and the journeys we take in real life, always discovering new things in both our environment and also in ourselves. I truly believe in renaissance: rebirth and new beginnings. For the new year, i think we all want ot find love, balance, strength and hope - this is the real beauty in life.”

The capsule collection is available to purchase in mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Visit burberry.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine