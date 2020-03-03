Burberry Celebrates Arctic Roots In Selfridges Pop-Up

This month, the Selfridges Corner Shop is trading Gucci for Burberry as it plays host to an immersive, abstract snow-scape from the British fashion house.

The wintry installation has been accessorised with silver mirrored cubes, sleds and Burberry silk-scarf sails, of course. An augmented reality experience also allows visitors to pose with virtual penguins and post to social media.

The pop-up spotlights the brand’s fascinating, yet lesser-known history rooted in discovery and artic exploration. In particular, that of Sir Ernest Shackleton, who was draped in Burberry’s protective gabardine during his harrowing Imperial Trans-Atlantic expedition, owing said survival to the Burberry trench we’re sure.

Paying homage to the house founder, Thomas Burberry’s animalistic references in the brand’s beginnings in Victorian England, current Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci has implemented classic silhouettes into his spring-summer 2020 line, imbued with modern references and fabrics

Available until March 29th, Burberry at The Selfridges Corner Shop houses an assortment of Burberry accessories including quilted Lola bags, phone cases and socks.

Available in store and online, visit burberry.com and selfridges.com

---

