Burberry announces exclusive 24-hour product releases and store redesign

In celebration of Ricardo Tisci’s debut runway collection for Burberry on 17th September, the brand is selling limited edition pieces from the collection via Instagram, WeChat and at the redesigned London flagship on Regent Street for 24 hours only.

The newly redesigned Regent Street store has been completely transformed by Tisci. It will feature themed rooms to celebrate the past and future of Burberry, and at the heart of the new space will be the ‘Sisyphus Reclined’, a magnificently enormous, immersive and interactive art installation by Graham Hudson.

So be ready to grab your limited edition pieces from 5:30pm on Monday 17th September (half an hour after the show commences), from Instagram, WeChat and in store on Regent Street.

