Burberry and Vivienne Westwood Give Sneak Peak of Upcoming Collaboration

Back in July, Burberry announced an upcoming collaboration with Vivienne Westwood, and this week the brands offered a glimpse of the limited edition capsule.

The line will feature reimagined pieces from Burberry’s vast archive. A short video shared on Instagram revealed the vintage check on miniskirts and platforms. A new logo for the collection was also unveiled, merging the brand names in black and red, set against a grey backdrop.

“When I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk and unrivaled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together,” Tisci said in a statement from the brand.

The capsule will go on sale on 6th December, online and in selected stores. Profits will go to Cool Earth, a non-profit dedicated to combatting rainforest deforestation. For more information visit coolearth.org

