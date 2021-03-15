BTS Return To CASETiFY To Celebrate One Year Of "ON."

Following the sellout success of the last CASETiFY x BTS capsule last year, the phone case brand is giving The ARMY another chance to showcase their love for the world's biggest boyband with an exclusive tech accessory capsule collection.

Celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of "ON.", the fan favourite hit from MAP OF THE SOUL: 7', two renditions of the single's exclusive artwork has been reimagined on phone cases in two chic, soft colourways, with lyrics and sticker collages throughout the collection.

Fans are also being given the exclusive opportunity to customise the BTS DIY Photo Frame Case with personal photos and nametags.

CASETiFY x BTS is launching worldwide at CASETiFY.com/BTS

