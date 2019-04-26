Bret Easton Ellis Releases Sexy Short for Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello has unveiled the third instalment of Self, an artistic collaborative effort from Saint Laurent, exploring varying aspects of the brand’s personality,

Following in the footsteps of photographers Daido Miramayama and Vanessa Beecroft, American author Bret Easton Ellis, famous for cult classics such as Less Than Zero, American Psycho and Glamorama, has directed a short film for the project, titled The Arrangement.

An exploration of love and jealousy set to the music of Petula Clark’s Windmills of Your Mind, the 3 minute and 36 second film stars Hopper Penn (son of Sean), Robin Wright, Dakota Lindvall and Tes Linnenkoper.

The film, produced by long-time collaborators and friends of Easton Ellis, Kiss & Kill, a creative platform based in Los Angeles, will be showing at Tribeca Film Festival in New York from April 24th to May 5th.

