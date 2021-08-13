Brain Dead and Kiko Kostadinov create the ultimate collaboration for ASICS

Brain Dead’s Kyle Ng and Kiko Kostadinov have partnered with ASICS Sportstyle for a new, extremely limited edition shoe.

Brand collaborations are a dime a dozen these days, producing expected elevated classics and tame twists on archive staples. Two of the most exciting streetwear brands on the market, Los-Angeles based Brain Dead and London’s very own Kiko Kostadinov have come together for a joyful and truly collaborative pair of sneakers.

Brain Dead’s Kyle Ng took on the left shoe, and Kostadinov tackled the right. The result: the ASICS Sportstyle GEL-FRATELLI - two mismatched shoes for a complete set. Each building on the thick, flexible base of the GEL-NIMBUS 23 with references from the ASICS LAZERBEAM upper, when left to their own devices, two entirely unique shoes came to be. The left shoe is bolder in colour and design with a green and white painted pattern, the right more subdued and subtle. Two contrasting and yet complementing designs from a comfortable frequent-ASICS-flyer and a bold newcomer.

One-hundred and twenty pairs of the GEL-FRATELLI will be released online on kikokostadinov.com an wearebraindead.com, and in-store at Brain Dead Los Angeles on August 15th at noon BST.

The launch will be celebrated in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, August 14th with live music and DJs at Homage Brewery, located at 1219 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 900012.