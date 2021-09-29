Bottega Veneta Unveils Issue 03 of Digital Journal

Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta continues to navigate cyberspace without social media with the third issue of his intuitive, immersive digital journal. Featuring a talented group of artists and creatives including Lee's Bottega co-conspirator Tyrone Lebon, American photographer Nan Goldin, British footballer Raheem Sterling and Japanese graphic designer Okuyama Taiki, “Issue 03” is an artful masterpiece celebrating the Italian brand through a virtual content collective.

Issue 03 presents a collection of diverse and interactive media, including a video of inflating iterations of classic Bottega accessories by Isabel + Helen.

With this latest instalment of the Digital Journal, Daniel Lee continues to explore diversity in art and culture through the Bottega universe and beyond.

Bottega Veneta's third quarterly magazine features: Kelsey Lu by Nan Goldin, Raheem Sterling by Rosie Marks, Stefano Pilati by David Giorgadze, Honey Dijon by David Giorgadze, Ritsue Mishima by Jonathan Frantini, Midori Takada by Takashi Homma, Ornella Muti by Simon171, Joshua Gordon, Tyrone Lebon, Valentina Cameranesi, Okuyama Taiki, Erika Vogt, Thierry Perez, More and More, Isabel + Helen, Manuel Rossner, Giacomo Balma, Michele Foti and XK Studios.

Check out more at IssuedByBottega.com