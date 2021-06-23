Bottega Veneta Unveils Issue 02 of Digital Journal

Since abandoning conventional social media earlier this year, Daniel Lee has been hard at work on a new digital venture: a quarterly, luxury journal showcasing work from creatives and artists around the world. The Italian fashion house unveiled Issue 02 this week, with Travis Scott and Naomi Campbell taking centre stage among Wardrobe 02 shots lensed by Tyrone Lebon, Seth Bogart still lifes and video features from graphic artist Mark Vomit.

The true star of the publication, as expected, is the abstract Romantic portrait series by David LaChapelle. A statuesque Naomi Campbell stands on a geometric pedestal amid uniformly dressed acrobats in the background.

Check out the full list of contributors below and see Issue 02 in full at IssuedByBottega.com

Arca, Musician

Marili Andre, Videographer

Carlijn Jacobs, Photographer

Daniel Gordon, Artist

David LaChapelle, Photographer

Dean Giffin, Animation Artist

Edwin Meadham, Artist

Gérard Schlosser, Artist

Hagihara, Takuya, Graphic Designer

Jeong Greem, Artist

Kwangho Lee, Artist

Mark Vomit, Graphic Artist

Naomi Campbell, Model

Ning Zetao, Swimmer

Lin Zhipeng, Photographer

Patricia Doria, Artist

Pfeifer & Kreutzer, Artists

David Brandon Geeting, Photographer

Leonn Ward, Director

Seth Bogart, Artist

Travis Scott, Musician

Tyrone Lebon, Photographer

Walter Pfeiffer, Artist

Zac Bayly, Photographer