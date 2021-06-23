Bottega Veneta Unveils Issue 02 of Digital Journal
Since abandoning conventional social media earlier this year, Daniel Lee has been hard at work on a new digital venture: a quarterly, luxury journal showcasing work from creatives and artists around the world. The Italian fashion house unveiled Issue 02 this week, with Travis Scott and Naomi Campbell taking centre stage among Wardrobe 02 shots lensed by Tyrone Lebon, Seth Bogart still lifes and video features from graphic artist Mark Vomit.
The true star of the publication, as expected, is the abstract Romantic portrait series by David LaChapelle. A statuesque Naomi Campbell stands on a geometric pedestal amid uniformly dressed acrobats in the background.
Check out the full list of contributors below and see Issue 02 in full at IssuedByBottega.com
Arca, Musician
Marili Andre, Videographer
Carlijn Jacobs, Photographer
Daniel Gordon, Artist
David LaChapelle, Photographer
Dean Giffin, Animation Artist
Edwin Meadham, Artist
Gérard Schlosser, Artist
Hagihara, Takuya, Graphic Designer
Jeong Greem, Artist
Kwangho Lee, Artist
Mark Vomit, Graphic Artist
Naomi Campbell, Model
Ning Zetao, Swimmer
Lin Zhipeng, Photographer
Patricia Doria, Artist
Pfeifer & Kreutzer, Artists
David Brandon Geeting, Photographer
Leonn Ward, Director
Seth Bogart, Artist
Travis Scott, Musician
Tyrone Lebon, Photographer
Walter Pfeiffer, Artist
Zac Bayly, Photographer