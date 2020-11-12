Bottega Veneta Releases Spring 2021 Runway Teaser

Bottega Veneta has released a teaser for its spring 2021 collection, filmed and pre-recorded at the Sadler's Wells Theatre in London.

Draped in an obscure green filter, the teaser gives a glimpse of models backstage in chunky knits and bold sporty shades. Titled 'Salon 01 London', the latest collection from Daniel Lee will go live on Monday 14th December at 1pm GMT at bottegaveneta.com

Check out the teaser below...

Visit bottegaveneta.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings.

Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.