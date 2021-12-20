Bottega Veneta Presents 'Bottega For Bottegas'

'Bottega for Bottegas' is a new initiative dedicated to celebrating and supporting Italian artisans. Utilising the luxury fashin house’s visibility, Bottega is uplifting Italian creativity and small businesses from pasta makers to paper companies and more.

Over the Holiday season, Bottega Veneta is spotlighting twelve small Italian artisans and their hometowns including: Amatruda, Campania; Cantina Bisson, Liguria; Enza Fasano, Puglia; Gay-Odin, Campania; Ginepraio Gin, Toscana; Krumiri Rossi, Piemonte; Pastificio Martelli, Toscana; Bottega Orsoni, Veneto; Riso Pozzi, Lombardia; Respighi Drums, Lombardia; Olio Vanini, Lombardia and Saponificio Varesino, Lombardia.

Bottega Veneta has launched a global digital campaign supporting these brands, offline initiatives such as displaying products from these bottegas in Bottega Veneta stores in Italiy and directing traffic from the Bottega Veneta site to each of the chosen brands.

