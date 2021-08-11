Bottega Veneta opens new space on Redchurch Street

Bottega Veneta has finally taken up residence in the heart of Shoreditch, with a pop up at the iconic Tea Building. Showcasing the brand’s Salon 02 collection alongside various artworks from creatives who have collaborated with Bottega via Issue, there is a full range of shoes, accessories, eyewear and ready-to-wear available to East Londoners.

Sitting atop a distinctive Salon 02 themed carpet and among bespoke design furniture, the store is a relief for those of us who dread the trek to central for the latest iterations and colourways of the Cassettes and Pouches. The space will remain until Christmas, so get down and shop while you can!

Visit Bottega Veneta at Redchurch Street, E2 7DD and at bottegaveneta.com

Images courtesy of Bottega Veneta and by Alfie White.