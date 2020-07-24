Bottega Veneta Asks 'What Makes A Man?"

A new project from the Milanese fashion house, Bottega Veneta has released a short film exploring gender identity and self expression. Debuting at midnight last night, the collaborative short from photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon and creative director Daniel Lee showcases classic pieces from Lee’s Bottega on a cast of multidisciplinary artists.

The cast, including Clash cover star Octavian, Nenah Cherry, Roberto Bolle, Tricky and others, truly bring the clothing to life, casting strong silhouettes in sharp tailored suits, structural vests and oversized outerwear as they explore what their personal experiences with masculinity and clothing.

The film is a celebration of individuality and unique perception and each cast member holds a one-on-one interview, answering the question: “what qualities make a man?”

Watch Bottega Veneta: Men here, the film with be available to stream for free via Mubi until August 6.

