Boiler Room Steps Onto The Fashion Scene With An Exclusive Mowalola Capsule

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, pioneering music platform Boiler Room has expanded into ready-to-wear this year with a special, limited edition collection with London based, Nigerian-British designer Mowalola. Titled CLUB20/20, the collection celebrates both brand’s dedication to club culture and London’s nightlife scene.

A collection built of oversized Streetwear and psychedelic prints and colours, the rave-centric graphics reference the fast fringes of club culture, rooted deepy in sartorial disco staples. Bucket hats, sweatshirts an tote bags have been releasd alongside a limited edition tee, available in both black and white and stamped with “You have one week to live / Get ready to lose all morals / I like the way you die boy”.

“Everything we do is rooted in club culture,” says Boiler Room’s head of apparel, Simeon Merivale. “As Boiler Room turns 10 in 2020, we’re expanding our remit with the launch of an apparel range that draws directly on the energy of the dance. Like our events, our forthcoming collections will explore aesthetic codes and style generated by dancefloors, by expressions of identity, and by underground movements around the world.”

The Mowalola x Boiler Room limited edition tee is available exclusively at Selfridges, and the rest of the collection launches tomorrow.

