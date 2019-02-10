Bodega Boi: AWGE Finds A Permanent Home in Selfridges

Today Selfridges unveiled the first permanent home of AWGE, the brainchild and enigmatic, creative collective of rapper/model/man-of-our-dream A$AP Rocky. Located on the first-floor in the Men’s Designer Street Room, the launch has two years in the making, following Rocky’s ten-day Bodega pop up two years ago.

The retail space has been crafted as an homage to Rocky’s homestead in Harlem. Selfridges tell us that the scaled city includes: record, barber, and bakeshops; billboards, traffic lights, and yellow taxicabs; as well as personal memories, messages, and locations important to Rocky and to AWGE, all there to be explored and discovered.”

The first AWGE drop features forty pieces from the collective; including collaborations with the Japanese menswear label Needles. Top of our wish list are tote bags, babushkas (of course) and a hand-stitched A$AP Rocky Doll (for perfectly normal, non shrine making reasons).

“Rocky has been a brilliant and longstanding collaborator and friend of Selfridges.” says Bosse Myhr, Selfridges Director of Menswear “We are all so excited to be bringing the AWGE vision – both for product and environment – to the Designer Street Room as a major anchor to the space, and one that will inform how we think about physical retail in the future.”

