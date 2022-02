BLACKPINKS’ Lisa Manoban dazzles in the first-ever video campaign for Celine Haute Parfumerie.

Celine's first offical brand ambassador under Hedi Slimane's creative direction, Lisa made her debut for the brand on its summer 2022 runway.

Check out the campaign video below, directed by Hedi Slimane and set to The Velvet Underground’s Pale Blue Eyes.

