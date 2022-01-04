Bianca Saunders Unveils Farah Capsule With Selfridges Installation

Bianca Saunders has just unveiled a collaboration with British menswear label Farah for SS22, kicking off the launch with an exciting pop up in the Selfridges menswear atrium.

Titled “Uptown Top Ranking” and inspired by the 1978 Althea & Donna track of the same name, the collection explores sartorial ideals close to the heart of each brand. The song and collaboration is inspired by “how a Jamaican man would dress himself up as he heads to the city to show off” the brand tells us. Providing a unique opportunity for Bianca Saunders to challenge gender identity and explore new interpretations of masculinity alongside her Caribbean heritage, the collection is bold yet delicate with intricate prints and clean lines.

The soft campaign imagery shot by Sam Rock is incorporated throughout the collection on printed fabrics. The full line includes archive Farah silhouettes such as safari jackets and warped knitwear, matched with Caribbean inspired graphic t-shirts and the inclusion of the signature cotton polo, a staple in 70s Caribbean subcultures.

“Collaborating with Farah has allowed me to continue to explore what I love-the nuances of masculinity together with the influences of my Caribbean heritage” says Saunders of the collection. “Going deep into the Farah archives and finding ways to push forward the signature cuts and silhouettes of the brand with my own transformative techniques, it has been a real honour.”

Chris O’Brien, Global Head of Design and Concept at Farah said that Bianca’s “exploration of male identity through style and subculture” perfectly aligns with Farah’s core principles. “Celebrating her Caribbean heritage, the music of a decade that inspired so many movements with modern adaptations that still hold true to both brands, is the makings of a wonderful collaboration.”

Heavily inspired by ‘The FaraPress’, the collaboration celebrates neatly pressed trousers, deliberate pleats and folds for an unmatched sophistication and timeless quality.

"We're so excited to launch the Bianca Saunders SS22 collection at Selfridges as well as giving our customers an exclusive opportunity to see the Farah collaboration before anyone else” says Yasmin Mehmet, Men’s Designer and Accessories Buyer for Selfridges. “An inspiring collection, Bianca has taken her signature cuts and silhouettes and applied to Farah's rich archive. The tonal matching knitwear sets are definitely our favourite pieces and will really resonate with our customers.”

Check out the installation in the Selfridges Menswear Atrium now and visit farah.co.uk and biancasaundcers.com