Barbie Ferreira, Hailey Bieber, Marcus Rashford & More For Levi's 501

Levi’s is celebrating its iconic 501® collection with a dynamic campaign starring Hailey Bieber, Marcus Rashford, Barbie Ferreira A$AP Nast and Peggy Gou. The San Francisco based brand which celebrates its 150th anniversary next year tapped these five individuals who embody the spirit of the 501® - to express the versatility and longevity of the iconic jean.

This Spring, Levi’s celebrates the 501® style through the 501® Original, the 501® ‘90s Jeans and shorts and vintage 501®s from Levi’s Secondhand line. From humble beginnings as a durable piece of workwear dubbed the ‘waist overalls’ to one of the most well known and versatile pieces of clothing today, Levi’s has a lot to celebrate.

Visit levis.com