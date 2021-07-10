Balmain joins forces with Chivas for an exclusive blended whiskey

Following a triumphant showing of his SS22 collection at Paris fashion week, Olivier Roustein is continuing the celebrations for his 10th anniversary at Balmain with an exclusive collaboration with Scottish whisky brand Chivas. Founded in 19th century Scotland, Chivas is known for driving the finest blended Scotch from humble beginnings in Speyside, Scotland to over 100 countries across the globe, a proud partner of the Manchester United team, this marks Chivas’ first foray into the fashion industry.

Embracing pioneering innovation and a shared passion for authenticity and luxury, Balmain and Chivas have collaborated for the limited edition Balmain x Chivas XV collection. Decadent and seductive, the collaboration takes form in two extravagant designs. The first of which is dipped in gold and adorned with gold chains to honour the house of Balmain and Olivier Rousteing’s legacy. The second drop features a symmetrical design of chains and belts in reference to the house’s most recent collections.

“Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions” explains Oliver Rousteing. “... this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house - the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army.”

To celebrate the partnership and the launch, Chivas and Balmain are inviting fans to join the festivities through a series of exclusive and vibrant activations. Look out for co-branded billboards in major cities alongside a short film following the Balmain Army as they journey through a night of celebration. A Balmain x Chivas XV bottle bag, designed by the Balmain accessories team, will also be gifted to the Balmain Army for the launch.

Keep your eyes peeled for Balmain x Chivas XV pop up bars, serving an exclusive set of cocktails. Available now at chivas.com