Bally Announces Appointment Of Rhuigi Villaseñor As Creative Director

Swiss luxury brand Bally has announced the appointment Rhuigi Villaseñor as Creative Director. Villaseñor will oversee the artistic direction of Bally with his first collection showing for the SS23 season.

Born in Manila as the son of a tailor and architect, Villaseñor, moved to the U.S. at the age of 9 before before becoming the founder, CEO and Creative Director of the brand Rhude in 2015.

Delivering a unique interpretation of the modern wardrobe, Villaseñor’s design history has merged American iconography with nostalgic reflections of his own childhood while observing an aspirational culture, combining luxury craftsmanship with streetwear elements.

“Over the past three years, we have redefined our positioning,” said Nicolas Girotto, CEO of Bally. Referencing a “strong foundation, rooted in an embrace of [their] Swiss identity” in this “transformative moment”, Girotto believes he has found a “champion” in Rhuigi. The statement from the CEO goes on to celebrate Villaseñor as a “talented visionary”. “Having acutely followed Rhuigi’s ascent I am excited by how his natural creativity and energetic spirit have made him one of the industry’s greatest idea generators and community builders. Rhuigi’s deep understanding of Bally’s history coupled with a distinct appreciation of the Swiss lifestyle will be instrumental in ushering the brand into the future.”

