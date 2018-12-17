Axel Arigato x Cat Footwear

Swedish sneaker brand Axel Arigato has announced a collaboration with Cat Footwear for the chunkiest sneaker line we’ve seen in a long time.

The three-piece capsule mixes elements of workwear and fashion to create an unconventional hybrid sneaker. Based on the structure of Axel’s Excelsior, the shoe incorporates a modern upper and the determined sole of the Cat Intruder shoe.

The incredible chunky shoe features Axel Arigato’s trademark detailing and slick construction, with the thick base of the Cat Intruder, initially designed to be worn on broken, uneven ground, this shoe provides support and protection for any outdoor situations.

With regards to the capsule, Max Svärdh, Axel Arigato Creative Director and co-founder had the below to say:

“Axel Arigato has reworked the archived silhouette by offering a contemporary twist on the industrial silhouette. With Cat Footwear being one of the most recognizable industrial brands in the world. It’s an unlikely pairing which makes it interesting for us.”

The collection is available now at axelarigato.com and at Axel stores worldwide.

