Away Luggage Launches Second Capsule With Rashida Jones

Actress, director, writer, producer and now luggage designer; even in a global pandemic Rashida Jones refuses to slow down. Fresh from the release of her latest film, Sofia Coppola’s ‘On The Rocks’, California’s coolest It girl has an ever growing list of accolades that demonstrate not only her tremendous talent, but her impeccable taste as well.

A longtime friend and fan of Away, this is Jones’ second collection for the New York luggage brand. Releasing a bright pastel hued capsule back in 2017, Rashida’s new collection is dreamy and autumnal, inspired by her home in Ventura County's Ojai. Drawing upon irreplaceable California sunsets and wildflowers, this drop features Away’s famous polycarbonate suitcases in an exclusive metallic copper and an ombre matte blue.

The second most exciting part of this launch (nothing beats Rashida Jones), is the debut line of lifestyle products from the global travel brand. Available in special, limited edition colours, ‘The Duffle’, ‘The Belt Bag’ and ‘The Tablet Case’ are each crafted from canvas and vegan leather. The collection also features Away’s standard luggage, soft good and Packing Cubes in exclusive colour ways.

The Away by Rashida Jones limited-edition collection is available now at awaytravel.com/rashida

