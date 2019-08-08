ASICS X Vivienne Westwood Take II Is A Literal Work Of Art

ASICS and Vivienne Westwood have reunited for the second drop of their collaborative sneaker line. Following an efficacious debut collection, which celebrated the iconic squiggle print from her 1981 Pirate collection, the new line focuses on Westwood’s more recent work. Three new styles designed under ASICSTIGER explore historical references through art and fashion, particularly the work of 18th century French artist François Boucher, who the designer has referenced since the early 1990s.

Each piece in the collection features the Vivienne Westwood multi-coloured orb logo, bonded to a reflective strip on the back of the shoe, and the Westwood CHAOS label stitched into the side of the trainer, and some have even been painted with iconic works by Boucher on the body and soles.

Visit viviennewestwood.com

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.