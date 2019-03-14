Asics X Vivienne Westwood Sneak Peak

The house of Westwood have announced a collaboration with Japanese sportswear brand ASICS for a capsule launching in 2019.

Silhouettes from the Asics and Asics Tiger lines will be reimagined under the British designer’s watchful eye.

A series of limited edition styles will be made available throughout 2019, stay tuned for the first drop at the end of April.

The collection will be available exclusively from Vivienne Westwood and Asics stores and viviennewestwood.com and asics.com

