A$AP Nast releases the L001 with Lacoste

Lacoste has unveiled a new footwear campaign

American hip-hop artist A$AP Nast has been a long time creative global ambassador the brand Even has a crocodile tattooed on his chest, the emblem that defines and emphasises the heritage of the brand

Hip-hop artist and creative global ambassador for Lacoste, A$AP Nast returns to the French luxury sportswear brand with his interpretation of the Lacoste tennis shoe - the L001, registered as the first of its kind.

A modern classic that celebrates Lacoste’s rich tennis heritage, the L001 draws inspiration from the Lacoste René, the first ever shoe from the french brand, and a vintage racket from the 1980s. Maintaining the retro, chunky shape of the René, the L001 is modern and elegantly sporty with simple colour detailing and an angular triangular design on the sneaker’s upper.

Designed in an array of subtle designs, the Lacoste L001 is available in timeless white, court green, rich navy, light mahogany, plum, saffron, classic red and mint.

The L001 is available now from footlocker.co.uk